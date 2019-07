Children in Class 4 at Roecliffe Primary have cleared the local pond as part of their Young Leaders Award.

The Year 5 and 6 youngsters also cleared overgrowth to create a path.

“The idea behind YLA is that the children work to have a positive impact on the community and the children have already had lovely comments from locals saying how much easier they are now finding it to use the local area and what a nice area it is now to sit in,” said a school spokesman.