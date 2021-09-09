Pupils’ year of fundraising brings in £3,000

Over the course of the academic year, pupils at the Harrogate-based school have combined their efforts to generate much-needed funds for four different causes - Save the Children, Children in Need, Comic Relief and the Captain Tom Foundation.

Collectively, the youngsters have raised almost £3,000 for their chosen charities.

Headmaster at Brackenfield School, Joe Masterson said: “Everyone in school has thoroughly immersed themselves in the various challenges and activities, and we are very proud of their dedication and enthusiasm to raise much-needed funds and awareness.

“We have a strong family ethos at Brackenfield. Family is at the heart of the school and this allows us to be united, friendly, safe and comforting.

“Empowered by these values our pupils reach out in the wider community both near and far, and understand our potential to serve and support our community through charity and service.

“We value the power of our kindness and determination to raise awareness and support charity.”

For Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, pupils made a small donation to don their best festive clothing.

They kick-started a fun-filled day of fundraising for Children in Need by taking part in a workout with The Body Coach, and the teachers were great sports for Red Nose Day, allowing the pupils to practice their aim and throw wet sponges at their faces.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom, pupils jumped into a series of ‘100’ themed challenges to raise funds for The Captain Tom Foundation.

The abundance of quests that children from across the school took on included running 100m sprints on the field, baking and decorating 100 biscuits, balancing books on their head for 100 seconds and counting 100 houses on a walk along Duchy Road.

Staff members also got involved, racing in teams to put on 100 items of clothing.