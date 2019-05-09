Pupil triumphs in national contest

Cundall Manor pupil 11-year-old William Keens received a national award for the Independent Schools Association Artist of the month due to his recent efforts on stage and in his music examinations.

The music scholar had been travelling to the Theatre Royal in York to rehearse and perform in The Grand Old Dame of York.

The experience has been wonderful for William and has been a significant year for the York pantomime, as well-loved actor Berwick Kaler, who has been part of the show for 40 years, gave his farewell performance.

William was chosen to take part in high-profile performances, including Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and the emotional last night.

The nomination also acknowledges William’s musical achievements, including an amazing 91 per cent in his recent Grade 5 Music Theory exam.

Sarah Reece, Director of Music at Cundall Manor School, nominated William for the award. She said: “William is a wonderful music scholar and it is clear to see that is hard work and dedication is paying off and to win the artist of the month award is a great accolade.”