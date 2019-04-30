Proud moment for Ripon school - city turns out in force to join in with celebrations

Joined by dozens of dignitaries, friends and supporters from the wider community, Ripon Moorside Infant and Junior schools have celebrated the start of a new and momentous journey together - one which has seen them amalgamate to become Moorside Primary School and Nursery.

Headteacher Claire Rowett, told the 'Gazette that she was honoured to welcome so many guests to the special commemorative event on Monday, where pupils proudly showcased their school and helped to mark the historic occasion in style,

Moorside pupils performing as part of the celebrations. Picture: Gerard Binks.

She said: "We had a perfect day - the sun shone, and there was a general buzz and excitement in the air all day. I feel so proud to be the headteacher.

"The aim of the celebration was to enable the children to share their school and feel proud. All 200 children from reception to Year 6 worked together to rehearse and sing four songs, as one whole-school choir to open the event; singing This is Me from the Greatest Showman, Count on Me, by Bruno Mars, Sing by Gary Barlow, and Be More Kind by Frank Turner.

"Together, as one primary school and nursery, we wanted to celebrate the fantastic learning opportunities that we offer at Moorside, as the schools have grown ever more closely together to become one."

Mrs Rowett said she is looking forward to what the future holds for the school, and is grateful to the Ripon community for their ongoing support.

Moorside pupils were enthralled by the birds of prey. Picture: Gerard Binks.

She said: "We have high expectations for what the future holds for our children, and this begins here at Moorside Primary School and Nursery.

"We have the exciting prospect of a new and refurbished building, which will be open for the early years, ready to start in September. This will transform our ability to offer a continuous and consistent high quality provision at Moorside Primary School and Nursery.

"As part of the celebration event, we invited Ryan Stocks, one of our parents who runs Owl Adventures, as a treat for our children, but also as an example of visitors and trips that we arrange to inspire pupils and help them to gain a greater depth of knowledge and understanding of our topic areas.

Ryan Stocks brought birds of prey along to the event as a special treat for the children. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Special guests at the celebration event included the Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy, the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, and Judith Kirk, the assistant director for education and skills.