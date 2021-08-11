Praise for A-Level students and schools

Picking up four A*s each were: Lucas Clark, in chemistry, maths, further maths, and physics; Oliver Daniels, from Barkston Ash, Tadcaster, biology, chemistry, maths and further maths; Jake Masters, from Scarcroft, computing, maths, further maths and physics; Georgina Pettit, from Linton, economics, German, maths and physics, Oliver Turton, from Barkston Ash, Tadcaster, chemistry, economics, maths and further maths; and Ben Wheatcroft, from Bardsey, biology, chemistry, maths and physics.

Celebrating three straight A*s each were: William Daffern, from Collingham, with economics, government and politics and maths; and Ben Hall, also from Collingham, with economics, geography and history.

Budding actor Nicky Davis is heading to the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, where he will study contemporary performance practice.

Nicky, from Boston Spa, gained A*s in drama and government end politics, an A in English literature and a B in history.

More than half (58 per cent) of students at GSAL achieved the top grades of three As or more, with 17 students gaining 4 A*s and a further 22 achieving at least three A*s.

Wetherby MP Alec Shelbrooke praised local A-Level students for working through an extraordinary period of the pandemic.

“After what has been an unusual 18 months in education, I congratulate students who have received their A-level and vocational qualifications this week and wish them all the best as they go onto higher education or seek to enter the workplace.