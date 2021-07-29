Parisian flavour to activity week

Viewed as an ideal opportunity for the pupils to develop their confidence and learn new skills, the school arranged a whole host of action-packed activities in and around the Harrogate area after a busy and unpredictable year.

The week included many trips out including a fun-filled day full of outdoor adventures at Ripley Castle, as well as a French-themed Day, to celebrate all things Parisian after the school’s Paris trip was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The pupils relished the opportunity to ‘get stuck in’ with a model Eiffel Tower building challenge, as well as learning how to play boules as they pitted their newly acquired skills in a game of Pétanque.

The busy French Day schedule was complemented with gentler activities such as trying out delicious Continental dishes, as they enjoyed a tasty French brunch.

On the penultimate evening of the exciting week, children spent a night under the stars with their friends camping in bell tents in the school grounds in readiness for their final day of fun.

Headmaster at Brackenfield School, Joe Masterson commented: “While our pupils were initially disappointed that our scheduled trip to Paris was unable to go ahead, they have savoured the extensive range of activities, challenges and trips of offer and the week was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

“Feedback from parents has also been highly positive, with many commenting that the children have been exposed to a broader variety of new experiences and opportunities, than what an overseas trip would have provided.

“A vital part of a Brackenfield pupil experience is to become immersed in sport, the arts, and various other enriching activities.

“We’re committed to providing pupils with opportunities to explore new interests, develop their strengths and pursue their passions, and we weren’t going to let covid stop us from having some fun!”