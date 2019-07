Pannal Primary School under-9s cricket team represented Harrogate at the North Yorkshire Summer Smash Kwik Cricket Final and won all their matches.

Pannal are now due to play at Headingley Cricket Ground on Friday July 19, representing North Yorkshire in the Yorkshire Finals.

Played in kwik cricket-style, the four teams competing will have progressed from several preliminary rounds to earn the chance to play on the hallowed-turf. Teams are made up of children with a minimum of two girls.