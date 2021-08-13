Over half of GSAL students achieve top GCSE grades

William, from Shadwell, picked up his results online on Thursday.

Also celebrating a raft of top grades are: George Hewitt, from Wetherby, with eight at grade 9, and one each at grades 8 and 7; Rachel McKelvie, from Linton and Sam Paddy, from Bramham, each with seven GCSEs at grade 9 and three at grade 8; and Joseph Murphy, from Boston Spa, with seven at grade 9, one at grade 8 and two at grade 7.

Over half (57 per cent) of GSAL students achieved the top GCSE grades of 7 or above in every subject – the equivalent of A*/A under the previous system.

More than half (61 per cent) of all grades were at 8 and 9, with 38 per cent at the highly sought-after grade 9. Overall, all passes were at 4 or above.

And 49 students scooped 10 grade 8s or 9s in every subject, including the 13 who secured the top grade of 9 in all of their GCSEs.

Principal Sue Woodroofe said: “I could not be more proud of everything that our GCSE students have achieved; this year’s results are richly deserved.

“And of course, we pay tribute to the teamwork evident from their dedicated and supportive teachers and parents who have encouraged them every step of the way over these past 16 months.