New school plans on show at event

The project for the new school, due for completion in autumn 2024, was on show as the secondary school welcomed potential pupils and parents for the first time in two years.

A school spokesman said: “It was a terrific opportunity for Headteacher Samantha Jefferson to reveal the early plans for Wetherby High School’s new school, a really exciting venture and a boost for the local area.

“We had a record number of parents and interested members of the community who came to discover what is so remarkable about our school.”

The school, which is rated as Good with Ofsted, showcased its curriculum including sports activities, art and design and technology, during which the pupils lead the tasks.

They acted as tour guides taking interested visitors around the school, showing and explaining the range of learning and enrichment activities and demonstrated their knowledge.

“We were delighted at the reactions of visitors to our pupils who were able to show so much of what we do well here,” added the spokesman.

“They were truly great advocates for our school.”

Headteacher Samantha Jefferson added: “It was wonderful to welcome so many families to our Open Evening, to share what is unique to Wetherby High School and to meet our staff and students.

“There is a real community spirit at Wetherby High School, with staff and students working together to keep driving the school forward.

“We are really ambitious for the students, they show us every day how much potential they have and it was lovely hearing visitors speak so positively of their interaction with our students.

“I lead a team of dedicated and passionate staff that are fully committed to ensuring each and every child is successful.”

Ms Jefferson added that the students were excited to show visitors their school.