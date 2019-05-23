New partnership deal signed

Ashville College has forged a partnership with Kind Hing Trinity International Kindergarten – located on Lantau Island – which at nearly twice the size of Hong Kong Island, is the largest and greenest outlying Island in the territory.

The agreement comes as the kindergarten – that teaches children aged two to six - seeks to broaden its knowledge of the UK curriculum – enhancing the offering for its parents and their children. It has been re-branded ‘Ashville International Kindergarten & Nursery, Lantau Island’.

Ashville’s Gareth Johnson, who is leading the partnership on the School’s behalf already has a strong relationship with the owner and staff of the kindergarten, said: “This is a really exciting project and one that I am looking forward to leading.

“The kindergarten offers a nurturing environment where children can grow in creativity, communication and learning, something we look forward to supporting.”

As part of the agreement, Ashville is developing the new venture’s curriculum, providing assistance on quality assurance and the managing of the kindergarten.

Headmaster Richard Marshall said: “I am absolutely confident in our ability to help deliver a unique proposition for the education of the youngest children in the Kindergarten’s care.

“I myself have visited the Kindergarten and it fits 100 per cent with our approach to education and, our values in terms of how we work with pupils, staff and parents.”

The move supports Ashville’s international reach – which sees it attract boarders from 17 countries worldwide to its 64-acre campus in Harrogate.