Jacob is Florida bound for World Championships

An Ashville pupil is heading to Florida this October to represent Team GB in the Biathle World Championships.

Jacob Brown, 12, was one of several Ashville pupils to compete in the recent British Biathle Championships, at Salford Quays, Manchester, where he finished fifth in the U13 level.

Unlike a biathlon, this is a continual event of a 400m run, with a transition area before a 50m swim and another 400m run to finish.

Ashville has already achieved considerable success in sport both across the country and abroad.

Recently, sisters Olivia and Isabelle Barley were selected to represent team GB at the World Laser Run Championships, which are being held this autumn in Budapest.

Duncan Archer, Head of Swimming and Athletics at Ashville, said: “We are delighted with Jacob’s achievement at the British Biathle Championships, which has seen him qualify for October’s world championships taking place in St Petersburg, Florida.

“This was a new experience for the Ashville contingent comprising of Jacob, Amelia and Harry Wright, and Jemima Hearld, and it was great to see them supporting another event under the Pentathlon GB umbrella. They all did brilliantly well and now have a platform to build on.”

Jacob will be joining students from across the globe at the four-day World Championships, between October 23 and 27.