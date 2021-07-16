Inspirational Harrogate teacher says farewell after 25 years of caring for hundreds of children

Happy retirement - Nursery teacher Ann Regan says farewell to pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School in Harrogate after 25 years of caring for hundreds of children.

Ann Regan filled up the sandpit and ran her last storytime session at independent Belmont Grosvenor School last week after 25 years of caring for hundreds of children and guiding them through their early years education.

Pre Reception co-ordinator Mrs Regan began her childcare career when her own two children, now grown up with their own children, reached school age.

Studying an NNEB Nursery Nurse course, she joined the staff at Belmont Birklands School in Harrogate in 1996, which later amalgamated with Grosvenor House School to form Belmont Grosvenor School, rated an ‘outstanding’ Harrogate school.

Mrs Regan helped set up the nursery classes at the Belmont Grosvenor, based in Birstwith, Harrogate, which involved weekends at Swarcliffe Hall, ensuring everything was just right for the new children.

She said: “I loved being at the beginning of something new at Belmont Grosvenor and was very excited about working in a rural school with a wonderful history.

“A few years later I was asked to take over the Pre Reception class and it was here that I really enjoyed being able to take children’s learning forward”.

Mrs Regan went on to study for a Foundation Degree in Young Children’s Learning and Development, which provided her with a wider knowledge of promoting young children and enabling them to achieve their full potential.

Mrs Regan said: “I am not sure where the years have gone, but I know that I have been very privileged to have welcomed and nurtured hundreds of young children who have come through our nursery doors at Belmont Grosvenor School.

"I have been immensely proud of all their achievements and that has always been the reward of such a special job."

In retirement, Mrs Regan said she was looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren – and improving her handicap on the golf course!

Jo Henderson, Early Years Co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, hailed Mrs Regan as an inspirational member of the school team during the past 25 years.

She said: “She has helped shape the early lives of hundreds of children who have passed through her class, and helped them go on to achieve their full potential.

"We wish her all the best for her well-deserved retirement".

Belmont Grosvenor School, and its Magic Tree Nursery, is set in 20-acres of grounds at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, and cares for children from three months to 11 years.