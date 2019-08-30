Highfield Prep dazzles on stage

Highfield Prep pupils dazzled audiences at Harrogate Theatre with their productions.

Roald Dahl’s much loved story The Big Friendly Giant was brought to life by Year 5 youngsters and William Shakespeare’s comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream was performed by budding thespians in Year 6.

A packed audience of parents and grandparents watched the two performances in the evening. Pupils and staff from Highfield, Harrogate Ladies’ College and four local primary schools also attended a matinee performance.

James Savile, Head of Highfield Prep School said: “It was a dream come true for our boys and girls to perform on stage in a professional theatre.

“All children from Reception classes onwards have timetabled weekly Speech and Drama lessons which develop their communication skills and confidence. An understanding of themselves and others enables them to perform with self-assurance by year 5 and 6.”

He added: “The children should be enormously proud of their performances. They worked incredibly hard and their energy, enthusiasm and commitment was an inspiration to our younger pupils.

“The production was a culmination of a year’s work by every member of Highfield’s teaching staff and parents who came together as a community to create the fantastic sets, props, costumes and makeup.“