Harrogate school's amazing effort to be first Centre of Excellence in North Yorkshire on financial education

Accolade for Rossett Acre Primary School - Michelle Williams, Financial Education Leader; pupil Felix Smith - Year 5; pupil Evie Mason - Year 5 and headteacher Corrine Penhale.

Staff at Rossett Acre are celebrating after working hard to achieve the recognition which means the primary school is leading the way on ensuring in today’s complex world its pupils emerge as financially capable young people.

The Harrogate school will now become one of 113 Centre of Excellence schools nationally but it is by no means an easy title to win.

Run by Young Money (who are part of Young Enterprise)the accreditation is only awarded to schools proven to deliver practical and sustainable Financial Education to their pupils across all ages.

Michelle Williams, a Year 5 Teacher (KS2) and Centre of Excellence for Financial Education Leader at Rosseett Acre said: “We are delighted to have become a Centre of Excellence,. It has been an amazing journey and a real team effort.

“The children always enjoy learning about money, finance and being financially responsible.

“As a school, we have chosen to broaden our curriculum in this area because it matters to our children, it gives them practical, relevant life skills and will increase their financial awareness at a younger age.”

As a result of going through the programme, Rossett Acre has created a bespoke, engaging and inspiring Financial Education curriculum.

The school, which is located at Pannal Ash Road, has even designed and implemented their own school currency called ‘The Acre’ which is used for their class currency reward system.

Mrs Corrine Penhale, headteacher at Rossett Acre Primary School, said: ‘We are thrilled and proud to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Financial Education.

“It is so important for children to learn about finance from an early age, as habits are formed then.

“We want our children to have a wealth of knowledge about financial matters so that they can apply the skills they learn in school to real life, now and in the future.

“We would alike to say a big thank you to our designated Financial Education consultant and Young Money for all their support."

An academy trust school which became part of the Red Kite Learning Trust in November 2016, Rossett Acre, the primary school is looking forward to continuing their Centre of Excellence journey and already has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline to expand this area of their curriculum further.

The school, which caters for four to 11 year olds, sets its vision as “excellence and happiness for all both academically and pastorally.”

It was rated officially as a “Good school” by Ofsted in June 2019.