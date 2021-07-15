Harrogate school shortlisted for pupil wellbeing award

Belmont Grosvenor School has been shortlisted in the Student Wellbeing category of the annual Independent Schools of the Year 2021 awards.

Belmont Grosvenor School, based at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, has been shortlisted in the ‘Student Wellbeing’ category of the annual Independent Schools of the Year 2021 awards.

It is the first time co-educational prep school Belmont Grosvenor, set in 20-acres of grounds just a few miles from the centre of Harrogate, has entered the awards, which aims to highlight the excellence of the student experience in independent schools across the UK.

Dr Helen Wright, Chair of the Independent Schools of the Year awards, said: “On the evidence of the submissions, the independent school sector in Britain is demonstrating resilience and agility, while continuing to deliver a first-class educational experience to its pupils despite having to live with ever-changing levels of restrictions.”

Nick Wield, Head of Pupil Wellbeing at Belmont Grosvenor School, which cares for children from three months to 11 years, said the whole school community was delighted to have made the shortlist in the Student Wellbeing category at the annual awards.

“Wellbeing is at the heart of all we do at Belmont Grosvenor School, and, following the lockdowns and school closures, caring for our children’s mental health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds than ever before,” he said.

“We are delighted that the teaching, wellbeing strategies and policies here at BGS, and above all the caring, family atmosphere of our school, has been recognised by leading educators. Fingers crossed for the next round of judging,” he said.