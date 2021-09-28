Harrogate school calls on past pupils to help put Oxbridge candidates through interview paces

Ashville College in Harrogate.

In the coming weeks, Ashville College Upper Sixth pupils hoping to study a range of subject – from Law and History through to Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science - at either Oxford or Cambridge, will be participating in multiple mock interviews.

And to make the process as rigorous and realistic as possible, they will be put through their paces by not only teachers, but people they don’t know.

Ian Brown, President of the Ashvillian Society said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for ‘Old Ashvillians’ to re-connect with the College and help prepare this year’s Oxbridge candidates preparing for their forthcoming interviews."

Leanne Norton, Ashville’s new Assistant Head: Head of Sixth Form, said: “Feedback from last year’s cohort confirmed that the interview practice they valued the most was with people they didn’t know, hence the appeal to former pupils.

“Pupils acknowledged the extra level of challenge and the way it took them out of their comfort zones.

“We are asking our alumni community if they can help our most senior pupils to become adept at coping with interviews.

“We would like to hear from those who have a particular academic interest or experience in a field of work.”

“And it’s not just interviews for Oxbridge where we can assist. Our alumni, who have gone on to succeed in a wealth of different careers, include Oscar-winning Hollywood film directors, politicians, scientists, captains of industry, business leaders and countless entrepreneurs.”

Those interested in taking part in the interview process are asked to send an email to [email protected] together with a couple of bullet points highlighting academic interests and/or employment specialism.