Harrogate College to offer free adult taster sessions

Harrogate College's principal Danny Wild.

The ‘Have a Go Fortnight’ will be running from November 1 to 12, with the aim to inspire adults within the community to engage with learning and get a taste of the college’s diverse curriculum areas.

A national initiative, the Festival of Learning is the Learning and Work Institute’s flagship campaign in England which celebrates the benefits of lifelong learning.

This year, Harrogate College has worked collaboratively with local organisations and education providers to champion the festival, supporting adults in the region to re-engage with education following the challenges of the pandemic.

Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College, said: “Adult education has been one of the hardest hit sectors following the pandemic. Therefore, we’re committed to working with adults in our community to provide life-changing opportunities through quality education, which is tailored to meet the needs of our local employers.

“Over two weeks, we’re inviting adults aged 19 and over to come into college to discover our range of diverse subjects as part of an employer-led curriculum. Our nurturing and inclusive environment will allow adults to find their spark by learning something new, enhancing employability and improving wellbeing.”

The ‘Have a Go’ sessions include hairdressing, still life drawing, soundscapes film and animation, ceramics and print and computer software interior designs. Adults can book the sessions by signing up on Eventbrite.

The fortnight coincides with the Festival of Learning Lifelong Learning Week which takes place from 8 to 12 November, with the mission to raise the profile of lifelong learning across a range of policy areas.

Find out more about the Festival of Learning by visiting harrogate-college.ac.uk/festival-of-learning/.

The dates and times of the Have a Go Fortnight at Harrogate College are as follows:

November 3: Have a Go Hairdressing from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

November 4: Still Life Drawing from 4pm to 5pm.

November 4: SoundScapes - Introduction to film and animation from 4pm to 5pm.

November 9: Ceramics and Print from 4pm to 5pm.