Harrogate College in new drive to boost adult learning

Luminate Education Group, including Harrogate College and many others, is determined to raise the profile of adult learning by hosting a series of free short courses for adults.

The college, a member of Luminate Education Group, has teamed up with partners across the Leeds City Region to host a series of free short courses for adults, as part of the national Festival of Learning, a national celebration of mature students and lifelong learning which started earlier this week.

Working together to achieve shared objectives, the partnership hopes to support in rebuilding the economy in a post-Covid environment by getting adults back into education.

Adults will be encouraged to develop skills, enhance their employability and improve wellbeing through taster sessions, residential days, virtual seminars and open days.

Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College, said: “It’s fantastic to be part of a partnership that is putting adults at the forefront of the education agenda. It’s been a tough year with the pandemic and by bolstering our offer, especially lifestyle courses, we hope to boost adult wellbeing and confidence.

“The Festival of Learning celebrates adult learning at all levels and stages of life; whether that’s developing a new skill, brushing up and updating knowledge or taking it to an advanced level.”

Now in its 29th year, the Festival of Learning (formerly Adult Learners’ Week) was launched to celebrate adult students and encourage others to participate in lifelong learning.

Among the opening events was an Introduction to Digital Photography and Editing on July 14-15 at Northern College and An Introduction to Student Finance webinar from the Lifelong Learning Centre, University of Leeds.

In the next academic year, the partnership will be encouraging learners to take part in ‘Have a Go’ activities, providing adults with the opportunity to try different courses and discover their passion.

Rebuilding relationships with the community will also be a key focus for partnership activities, including taster sessions in local community centres.

