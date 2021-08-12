Hard-earned GCSE grades declared excellent at Rossett School

Rossett head Helen Woodcock

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said she was delighted for all the students who had shown resilience and had worked incredibly hard under a new grading system based

on teacher assessments rather than traditional exams.

She said: “We are so proud of each and every one of our students for their achievements during this challenging and uncertain year, and their fantastic results

are well-deserved.”

“The results reflected the hard work of the students and staff with well over a quarter of the grades being awarded at levels 7,8 or 9 with 15 per cent being at the higher end of this measure.”

And 82 per cent of the students secured grades 9-4 in English, and there were ‘excellent’ results in economics, the sciences, languages, philosophy and ethics and food technology where at least a third of the grades were at either grades 8 or 9.

This year’s grades were based on teacher assessment in line with national standards, internal quality assurance, and external quality assurance by the exam boards.

Ms Woodcock said staff had worked hard to give all students the best possible opportunities to demonstrate their ability and receive the results they deserved. The school used a range of evidence to reach an holistic judgement for each student, including formal assessments under exam conditions; a selection of class homework, coursework, and practical performances in some subjects.

Students maintained their positive mental wellbeing, with targeted pastoral support being given throughout the year, both remotely and in person.

Mr Bulmer, Director of Learning for Year 11, commented on the past year: “Our young people here at Rossett, and nationally, have lived through extraordinary times.

“We are thrilled to share their success today.

“With most of our students in Year 11 choosing to continue on to Sixth Form at Rossett, we are looking forward to welcoming them back in September for the next stage in their journey.”

In light of the ever-changing Covid-19 situation, students received their results by email while additional in-school support was provided for those who needed help deciding on their next steps. Remote and face-to-face appointments were available with members of staff throughout the day.