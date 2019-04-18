Grammar marks global success

Students from Harrogate Grammar School are celebrating success with offers from esteemed universities and establishments around the world.

Oxbridge could be home to four students currently in year 13.

In addition, another year 13 student, has received a full scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music for four years and a sixth student has received an unconditional offer to study at Harvard University, USA.

Freya Holden, who hopes to read Geography at St Catherine’s College, University of Oxford, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been offered a place to study at Oxford and I’m really grateful for the support I’ve received from school, particularly the Geography department.”

Jess Dunmore, who hopes to read English Language and Literature, at Pembroke College, University of Oxford, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that, with hard work, the dedication of my teachers and support of my family, I have been given this opportunity to study the subject I love; I can’t wait to start!”

Executive Headteacher, Richard Sheriff, said: “Harrogate Grammar School is a non-selective state school and the Sixth Form offers 35 courses.

“We pride ourselves in offering a curriculum, student support and guidance to enable each individual to achieve their potential.

“For some students this will mean applying for a place at Oxford or Cambridge because these universities provide the right learning environment for them. For these students we owe it to them, as a state comprehensive, to do all we can to make their aspiration a reality and allow them to compete with the students from the independent and selective sectors.”

He said their aim was to ensure that those who want to gain university places.