GCSE grades brings Ripon Grammar student closer to doctor target

The 16-year-old, from Ripon, gained nine top grade 9s, along with an 8 and a 7 and will now study for A-levels in chemistry, biology, maths and further maths.

Soundarja, who won first place in the medical diagnostic challenge section of the University of York’s highly competitive STEM competition, where she was up against more than 120 students from all over North and East Yorkshire, said: “I have always wanted to channel my knowledge in a way that will help others and a career in medicine will allow me to do this,” she said.

“I am ecstatic with my grades and incredibly grateful to every single one of my teachers at RGS who have always inspired me and helped me achieve these results.”

While studying for her GCSEs, ambitious Sundarja also managed to take piano lessons, attended Air Cadets, volunteered at the library, did work experience and completed her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.