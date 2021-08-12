Future looking bright for GCSE Ripon Grammar students

Despite the disruption to their education and the challenges of the pandemic, students were delighted to be rewarded for their efforts and motivation over the past two years.

More than 70 per cent of all grades awarded were 9-7s (the equivalent of A*-As) with an outstanding 97.2 per cent being 9-5 (A-Bs).

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said: “After a difficult two years of study we are delighted with this excellent set of results. Our students have shown great resilience and determination to secure the grades they need for the next phase in their path of life-long learning.”

Among the top performers were Sam Cann and Amelie Mallon, who were on cloud nine after achieving ten of the very top grade 9s, the equivalent of exceptionally high A*s.

A further five pupils – Benedict Dunn, Carrie Chapman, Matilda Lee, Ruby Todd and Aleena Alan - scored a clean sweep of 9-8(A*) grades, with the 132-strong year group achieving an impressive total of 661 9-8(A*) grades between them.

More than 46 per cent of students at RGS, consistently the North’s top performing state school, collected nine or more grades 9-7(A*-A)s.

Mr Webb said that while there would inevitably be a comparison with previous years: “It is important to stress that we need to see these results in their context.

“We feel our students have undertaken a rigorous and fair process of assessment at RGS and their grades represent an accurate reflection of abilities and efforts.