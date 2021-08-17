English and maths results celebrated

The school said there were many highlights for the academy and students once again celebrated excellent performance in English and maths.

Mr William Pratt, Principal at Outwood Academy Ripon said that the outcomes in the subjects have been consistently strong and this year was no exception with 79.7 per cent of students attaining grade 4-plus in both subjects.

“The last 18 months have been unprecedented and the way the students have handled the changing circumstances has been inspirational at times.

“I am so proud of them and it was brilliant for some key staff to share in their joy today as they received their results.

“We wish them all the very best for the future and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

Two of the standout students’ success stories were Kaitlyn Thomson and Oliwia Jurczak, who both achieved 4 grade 9’s among other superb grades.

Oliwia’s results allow her to pursue her aspirations to attend Harrogate Grammar school to do A Levels in Chemistry, Biology and Maths.

She said: “It is amazing. I didn’t think I would be able to get quite to this point, however, the support from the teachers at school has helped me to get where I am now. I can’t believe what I have got.”

The academy was proud to report other subject success including an increase in students attaining GCSE French.

The number of students completing this important GCSE has increased over the past three years and significantly so has the number of students attaining higher grades in the subject.

This included 93.6 per cent of students achieving a grade 5+ and 48 per cent students achieving a grade 7+.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “These fantastic results are the just rewards for the inspirational resilience and determination shown by the students, and staff, during one of the most challenging years the education sector has ever faced.

“I am beyond proud of the achievements of our students and I wish them the very best for the future.

“If they continue with the same work ethic as they’ve displayed over the last 12 months, I am certain they will be successful in whatever they choose to do.”