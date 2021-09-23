Effective work reported by Ofted officers

In June 2021, Woodfield Community Primary School received a Section 8 two-day inspection by Ofsted.

This was the first monitoring inspection since the school became subject to special measures following the inspection in January 2020.

There were two inspectors in school during the visit and they acknowledged the progress Woodfield had made during the last year.

Mathew Atkinson, Executive Headteacher said: “There are many things to celebrate in the report: attendance, SEND, behaviour and the curriculum have all improved and we have clear areas to continue to develop.

“We are taking the right actions towards the removal of special measures and we are looking forward to another great year at Woodfield.”

The inspectors reported that leaders and staff are working well together to systematically improve the school and that leaders have the full support of a committed staff team.

The report also reported that parents are very positive about the Woodfield Road-based school.

The report stated: “Leaders have begun to develop the curriculum for each subject. The curriculum for mathematics is well sequenced.

“The important subject knowledge that pupils need to learn is set out clearly. The way in which the mathematics curriculum is organised and taught is helping pupils to learn and remember more.

“In subjects across the wider curriculum, such as science and geography, leaders have begun to identify the subject knowledge that they want pupils to learn.

“However, plans do not currently set out the smaller steps of learning within year groups, to ensure that pupils reach the ambitious end points that leaders have set.

“Leaders are working with teachers to develop this aspect of their curriculum plans.”

Inspectors said that the school is not to appoint newly qualified teachers until the special measures are lifted.

All those who responded to Ofsted’s online questionnaire, Parent View, would recommend the school to other parents.

Jo Marwood, Head of School, added: “We are proud of the report from Her Majesty’s inspectors and it confirms all the hard work that our students, staff, parents and Governors put in to making Woodfield such a great school for our community.

“We would like to say thank you for the dedication of staff, the children, parents and Governors and the support we have received from the local community.”