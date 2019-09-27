Computer Hub status awarded

Harrogate Grammar School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE), in order to provide support for primary and secondary computing teachers in schools in the area.

It is one of the first 23 Computing Hubs across England and will be a focal point for local computing training for schools and will also form links with industry and universities.

Dan Toms, NCCE Computing Hub Lead at Harrogate Grammar, said: “We are delighted to be among the first wave of NCCE Computer Hubs.

“It is recognition of the high-quality standards we set in computing education at Harrogate Grammar School is and the results we achieve.

“We look forward to working as part of the NCCE network to help improve computing education in the North Yorkshire, Leeds and Wakefield area.”

The NCCE was set up in November 2018 by the Department for Education to increase the number of students in schools and colleges who study computer science at GCSE, AS and A level, particularly girls and those in disadvantaged areas, and to ensure that there is a strong pipeline of digital skills in England.

Chair of the NCCE Professor Simon Peyton Jones said: “It’s exciting to be announcing the first Hubs.”

“They will be the local face of the National Centre, providing tailored support to all computing teachers (primary, secondary and colleges), to equip them to make the new computing curriculum into an inspirational reality in every classroom in the land.

“Our partnership with teachers is vital to our mission. A single inspired, equipped, valued and supported teacher will influence tens or hundreds of children every day, and thousands over their career.”