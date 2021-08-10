Brother notches up top A-level results

Albert Savage, from Galphay, Ripon, gained an A* and two As in psychology, history and economics and will now study politics, philosophy and economics at university.

The 18-year-old said: “I was quite nervous as I know I’m always following in my older brothers’ footsteps, so I’m just relieved I did OK.

“Like them, I’ll be sad to be leaving RGS but I’m looking forward to the next stage now.”

He said William, 29, Charlie, 27, Patrick, 25 and Roscoe, 22, who went on to study a variety of subjects at university, from history and English literature to politics and economics, after leaving RGS, had all been phoning to see how he’d done.

“They’ve all been congratulating me this morning.