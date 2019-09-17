Ashvillian Society appoints former pupil as president

A former boarder at one of Harrogate’s most respected seats of learning has been appointed head of its old pupils’ association.

Entrepreneur Ian Brown, whose expertise in rural affairs saw him becoming a “Churchill Fellow” this year, was elected President of the Ashvillian Society at its 120th annual general meeting.

The chairman of the Forestry Commission’s North East Forestry and Woodland Advisory Committee was a boarder at the independent school in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

He took over the reigns from outgoing president Simon Donkin at the end of his two-year tenure. The same meeting also saw Cambridge Graduate Beth Hartwell, elected as the society’s vice president.

Ian said: “It’s a great honour for me to elected at president of the Ashvillian Society and I’d like to thank the committee for putting their trust in me.”

Notable former Ashvillians include Arthur Balfour, 1st Baron Riverdale, Academy award winning film and theatre director Tony Richardson, Downton Abbey actor Jim Carter and Liberal MP Sir Stephen Furness.