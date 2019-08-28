Amazing GCSE results celebrated

Boston Spa Academy said it was celebrating record GCSE results with ‘amazing’ individual performances.

Principal Christopher Walsh said the most notable achievement was in Maths where 19 per cent achieved a grade 9, where the national benchmark is less than five per cent at this grade. And 79 per cent achieved passes in Maths and English.

Mr Walsh added: “We are absolutely delighted for our Year 11 students. They have achieved spectacular results, doing phenomenally well.

“There are some amazing individual performances with students achieving eight or nine GCSEs at grade 9, and so many students have achieved well above their expected grades right across their subjects.

“The whole year group have achieved significantly, and we are very proud of them all.”

With the indicative Progress 8 figure for the academy at 0.44 Mr Walsh reflected that these results ‘present a powerful three year trend of outstanding achievement.

He added: “I am so pleased for our community. Governors took the bold and courageous decision for us to convert to become part of The GORSE Academies Trust, and for their decision to be vindicated with such a powerful set of outcomes for young people is an absolute delight.”