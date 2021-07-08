Changes made at Great Yorkshire Show to ensure it is Covid safe

5th July 2021 Great Yorkshire Show preparations. Pictured James Porter one of the facilities team cleaning the cattle sheds Picture Gerard Binks

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society has worked closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to make the event Covid-safe and to adhere to all current restrictions.

As well as hosting the show over four days, the society has capped visitor numbers at 25,000 a day and has moved to advance tickets only.

The show has been adapted to use as much outdoor space as possible, while the layout has been changed to avoid large numbers of people congregating in certain areas. The capacity of the Grandstand has been reduced by 30 per cent and track and trace will be compulsory at hospitality points. There will also be a one-way system around the Food Hall, extra security to disperse any crowding and hand sanitiser points.

5th July 2021 Great Yorkshire Show preparations. Pictured Lindsey Hitchen cleaning the Charolais room by the cattle sheds Picture Gerard Binks

A show spokesman said: “The Great Yorkshire is going ahead as planned. The health and safety of all our staff and visitors is paramount. We are implementing a series of measures to ensure our staff and visitors feel safe as we emerge from the pandemic.

“We have closely monitored official guidance from UK Government and we are working closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council.”

Sections that won’t feature in this year’s show include the Fashion Show, the WI Stand, the pole climbing competition and the Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall - although the Game Cookery Theatre will go ahead as usual.

There will be displays of woodcraft, cheese, rabbits and hives & honey, although these sections will not have competitions this year.

5th July 2021 Great Yorkshire Show preparations. Pictured grass cutting by the main ring Picture Gerard Binks

There won’t be a Cheese and Dairy Show or cheese auction this year, either.

Visitors are advised to come prepared for the changing weather, as the number of inside areas has been reduced and shelter may not always be available.

Despite all the changes, organisers are confident the show will be a big success, and that visitors will still be able to enjoy themselves with a packed timetable of competitions and displays.

At the heart of the event is The Main Ring, home to the Grand Cattle Parade (Wednesday and Friday at 2pm). Sporting soprano Lizzie Jones and Atkinson Action Horses, from Yorkshire, are this year’s Main Ring performers.

As well as two show jumping classes in the ring each day there will also be equestrian classes including Ridden Hunters: Novices, Ridden Hunters: Weights and Heavy Horse Singles on Tuesday, Small Hunters, Irish Draught Ridden, Ridden Cobs & Championship, and Heavy Horse Pairs on Wednesday, Highlands, Dales, Fells, Heavy Horse Teams, and Scurry class 1 - small ponies on Thursday and Welsh A, Welsh B, Welsh C, Welsh D, Scurry class 2 - large ponies, Heavy Horse Turnout Display, Scurry Championship, and Pony Club Games on Friday.

The popular Cock o’the North Show Jumping Competition will be held on Thursday this year.

Topspec White Rose Ring hosts equestrian classes across all four days and there will be daily classes in the Riding, Cattle, Sheep, Goat and Pig rings.

The hound classes will see beagles and harriers on Tuesday, foxhounds on Wednesday, working terriers on Thursday, and (new for 2021) bloodhounds and draghounds on Friday.

The Game Cookery Theatre will offer demonstrations from Yorkshire chefs using the best Yorkshire produce (with a focus on game) in the Countryside Pursuits Area, where there will also be a falconry display, a flycasting demonstration, a gundog demonstration and a ferret display.

On the Garden Stage, daily shows will include Gardener’s Question Time, and Floral Delights with Jonathan Moseley.

In forestry and woodworking area, visitors will be able to explore the woodland, enjoy a number of woodcraft demonstrations, browse pictures from photographic competitions and learn more about tree identification.

The family area in the Discovery Zone - organised by the Charitable Activities team of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society - will feature a range of free activities and workshops for children of primary age through to teenagers.

From making sausage rolls to willow weaving, learning about avoiding food waste and visiting the school garden, there is something for everyone to enjoy and lots to learn about farming, food and the countryside.

Live music on the President’s Lawn Bandstand will include Mr Wilsons Second Liners and Casablanca Steps on Tuesday and Wednesday and Sarah Brickell and Back Chat Brass on Thursday and Friday.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society will hosts its awards to celebrate the very best of those living and working in agriculture. On Tuesday, the winners will be announced for the YAS Awards and RABI/YAS Outstanding Contribution to Yorkshire Agriculture Award and, on Wednesday, for the YAS Student Awards and Long Service Awards.

Art displays, covering a variety of mediums, created by Yorkshire artists, will be available to view at the free Art Show, in Hall 1. Pieces of work will be available to buy. There will also be sheep shearing, flowers and horticulture, horse shoeing, wrought ironwork and cheese.