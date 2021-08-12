Yorkshire Water advertises job vacancies in Harrogate and Tadcaster
Yorkshire Water is looking to fill a variety of roles across the region as it struggles to cope with a national shortage of LGV Category C driving licence holders.
The shortage of qualified drivers is linked to the growth in online deliveries throughout the pandemic and a backlog of tests that were cancelled during the period.
Yorkshire Water has several positions available in its wastewater operations teams, all of which help to keep Yorkshire’s sewers flowing.
The available roles are based throughout Yorkshire, including Harrogate and Tadcaster, Bradford, Leeds, Keighley and Scarborough.
Gillian Mason, head of organisational development at Yorkshire Water, said: “The increased reliance on online shopping and deliveries throughout the pandemic period has resulted in a shortage of Category C licence holders throughout much of the UK.
“We have a range of roles available across Yorkshire for those who hold a LGV Category C licence and we’re looking for highly-skilled drivers who enjoy problem solving in a fast-paced environment. Many of the positions available will be interacting with customers daily to deliver same-day solutions to customer and environmental problems.”