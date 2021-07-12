Why Ripon’s newest shop is a cut above

John Pallagi founded Farmison & Co in 2011 with a mission to encourage people to eat better meat. PHOTO: Adrian Murray. (1604252AM3)

Cut by Farmison & Co opened yesterday (July 7) at the company’s Bondgate Green head office in Ripon

As much an experience as a shop, Cut is designed to showcase the crown jewels of Yorkshire heritage breed meat and allow customers to select from Farmison & Co’s extensive online range and collect within an hour of placing an order.

Open seven days a week, shoppers can select from Farmison & Co’s wide range of heritage breeds, alongside Michelin star recipe cards.

The shop will feature a glass wall so shoppers can watch the master butcher at work. Customers will also be able to take advantage of a bespoke butcher’s service as well as in-store tastings and sampling of new products.

A knowledgeable master butcher and staff will be on hand to give tips and advice on how to prepare meat and follow recipes devised by Farmison & Co’s in-house Michelin starred chef, Jeff Baker.

Farmison & Co is piloting its first location because it sees an opportunity to grow the concept as a concession in high-quality food retailers here in the UK and overseas, that share its passion for better meat.

John Pallagi, Farmison & Co founder and CEO, said: “The profile of Yorkshire’s meat is only growing as chefs and home cooks recognise the rich heritage of traditional husbandry around Ripon, with the pastures in the Dales and North York Moors giving the meat unique qualities – much like the principle of ‘terroir’ in wine.

“And because of the extensive range of heritage breeds that make up our online better meat offer, we reckon if you were to display it in a traditional shop, you’d have to have the longest butcher’s counter in the world.

“And while we think Cut, in time, could grow to be a stop on the Yorkshire tourist trail, we know locals will appreciate the convenience of click and collect and the advice from our expert team when they pop in.”

Cut will be open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9.30am-noon on Sundays.