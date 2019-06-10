Why Harrogate will get multi-million pound boost from cycling event

Proof that Harrogate will benefit financially from the UCI world road cycling championships this September is being offered by last year's hosts.

Organisers at Innsbruck in Austria report that their figures show that, on average, international visitors stayed in Innsbruck for four nights during last year's competition while non-local Austrian visitors stayed for three nights.

During this time international visitors spent on average more than £100 per person, per day.

In total, the nine days of this international cycling event brought an additional £35m to the economy in Innsbruck.

It's no wonder that, businesses in Harrogate are now being urged to get in gear for when the races take to Harrogate’s streets in September.

To help businesses make the most of the championship, Harrogate Borough Council have been running a series of roadshows to help local businesses maximise the economic impact of this once in a generation event.

Coun Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: “The UCI Road World Championships gives businesses from Harrogate and the wider region a truly global audience with figures from Innsbruck showing that 50% of spectators were from outside of the host region.

“I would urge businesses to look at ways in which they can make the championships work for them and to get involved in what is sure to be a fantastic event where we can welcome the world.”

Andy Hindley, chief executive of Yorkshire 2019, said: “Being the main competition town for the UCI Road World Championships will see hundreds of thousands of people descending on Harrogate between 21-29 September.

He said: "This offers a huge chance for businesses to make the most of that influx, and the figures from Innsbruck certainly back that up.

“We’re certainly aiming to beat those figures and it’s important to remember as well, that the benefits of hosting the Championships will be enjoyed for many years to come.

"Images of Harrogate will be beamed to a global audience of 250 million people and act as a rolling postcard for the town, encouraging even more visitors in the future.”

Georg Spazier, Innsbruck 2018 chief executive, said: “The UCI Road World Championships have been an incredible journey form the entire Region of Tyrol.

"Figures from our tourism partners have shown that last September was the busiest on record for overnight stays. Some areas even recorded double digit growth.

"In Innsbruck a further result we discovered was that the average stay increased.

"All of these findings were just recently underlined by the economic impact study conducted by E&Y.

"In total the regional economy received additional expenditures generated by the Road World Championships and provided a €39.8m boost to the economy of Innsbruck and the surrounding region.“

"On top of that we were happy to see that 85% of the respondents said that they were likely or very likely to return to our region for a future holiday.

"Last but not least we must not forget the hundreds of hours of TV time that were aired and personally I have heard many great stories and memories which will last a life time, there is no pricetag for that."

"Thanks to the fantastic welcome from Innsbruck to the thousands of visitors, 85% of visitors surveyed said they would return to the region.

For information about Harrogate Borough Council services during the UCI Road World Championships visit https://www.harrogate.gov.uk/uci

For more information about the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire visit https://worlds.yorkshire.com

