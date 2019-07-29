When Prince Harry met Harrogate business owner

The founder of an independent Harrogate business shared an encounter with Prince Harry while handling the launch of this year's Invictus Games UK trials.

The occasion took place when Harrogate agency Cause UK had a private meeting with His Royal Highness, the Duke of Sussex, to thank them for their support of the opening extravaganza to the Invictus UK Trials.



Consisting of two sisters, Clair and Ann, Cause UK had led on the PR for the opening celebration for the Invictus UK Trials hosted in Sheffield last week.



The concert was co-produced by Sheffield’s ‘songwriter to the stars’ Eliot Kennedy, who has worked with artists such as the Spice Girls, Bryan Adams, S Club 7 and Gary Barlow, and Emma Willis MBE, founder of the charity, Style for Soldiers.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, managing director of Cause UK, was invited with Eliot and Emma to meet Prince Harry last Thursday and they shared a quick conversation with plenty of laughs.



Clair said: “It’s been a privilege working with both Eliot and Emma, both who share the values and heart of Cause UK. It’s a joy to work and be friends with like-minds.”

Cause UK is a sister-run agency in Harrogate established ten years ago.



Shortlisted for the 2019 Best Small PR Agency in the North at the Prolific North awards, the agency works strategically with clients across Yorkshire and the UK on events, marketing and media relations.

As its name suggests, supporting good causes is a major part of its mission and to date Cause UK has raised more than £1 million for charity.



During last week's Invictus events, Clair managed filming with the BBC One Show, as well as regional news broadcasts and Forces TV live at the event, alongside interviews with Eliot on BBC Breakfast with athlete and triple amputee, Lamin Maneh.

Clair was shortlisted for the IoD Director of the Year for 2018 for her work in Corporate Social Responsibility.

