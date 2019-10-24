'Vote of confidence' in Harrogate Convention Centre hailed

A major deal at Harrogate Convention Centre has been signed by The British Dermatological Nursing Group (BDNG).

The association, which has more than 2,200 members, agreed a new three-year deal with the venue, as its current agreement expires this year.

Paula Lorimer, director of Harrogate Convention Centre.

The return of the BDNG annual conference was described as a ‘huge vote of confidence’ in the convention centre and Harrogate, by venue director Paula Lorimer.

She said: “Securing a three-year deal is a fantastic result for any venue in the tough conditions of today’s event industry.

"Attracting association events is not just great for us but great for Harrogate too. We’re bringing about 300 professionals to town for three days so it’s brilliant for our hotels, restaurants and shops.”

M&S to help tackle street begging with Harrogate Street Aid launch



Susan Maguire, Operations Manager, at the BDNG, said: “We are delighted to call Harrogate Convention Centre our conference home for another three years.

"The facilities at the venue are perfect for our needs, and the centre staff are exceptional in helping us to deliver a successful conference.”

The BDNG deal comes shortly after the convention centre signed to host another medical association, The British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology, in 2020, following the organisation’s successful conference at the venue this year.

The new contracts are a boost for the Convention under the stewardship of Paula Lorimer, who took on the top job at Harrogate in February.

She said she is determined to bring more association conferences to the venue and regularly fill its 2000-seat auditorium, while nurturing and maintaining the large range of public shows and industry exhibitions which take place at the Convention Centre every year.

'Interest' in buying Harrogate's ex-main Post Office site