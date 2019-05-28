Volunteers’ Week: Harrogate firm donates 217 days’ staff time to charity

Harrogate-based commercial energy supplier CNG is marking Volunteers’ Week 2019 by offering its 217 employees one special ‘Volunteer Day’ per year to work for a good cause of their choice.

Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1-7, was first held 35 years ago as a way to celebrate volunteers and their contribution to society.

CNG recently donated more than 240 hours of employee time to Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, and staff have also spent 300 hours planting over 6,000 trees as part of its partnership with The Woodland Trust.

Employees are encouraged to suggest causes for CNG to support, enabling them to dedicate time to a cause they feel passionate about, as well as joining in with company-wide initiatives.

The team will also be encouraged to pool and share their time should they wish, depending on what their cause needs.

CNG managing director Jacqui Hall said: “Volunteering doesn’t have to mean devoting lots of time, but every minute we give back to those that need the support is making a real difference – we’ve seen that first hand. This is something we’ve planned for a while and now is the perfect time to push the button!

“The team is very passionate and everyone here could tell you a cause they care about, so we thought ‘why not support them in giving back?’

“This puts 217 days of volunteer time in the pot for deserving causes and organisations over the next year and we’re so excited to see what our amazing team gets involved with.”