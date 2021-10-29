Trainee boost for Harrogate accountancy firm

Harrogate accountancy firm Wild & Co has recruited a second apprentice as part of its growth plans.

Both will train with the company to achieve their professional ACA qualifications.

Liz Wild, who founded Wild & Co 11 years ago, said: “Apprenticeships can be an excellent option for businesses which, like us, are planning for growth. Having experienced the benefits of having a trainee we were keen to provide an extra opportunity for someone to train with us and would definitely recommend other local businesses to consider apprenticeships.”

Wild & Co has seen client numbers increase during the pandemic, which Ms Wild attributes partly to the firm’s proactive approach to supporting fellow businesses.

“We provided a lot of free advice and information to clients and non-clients during the lockdowns and put in many extra hours supporting clients with furlough and grant applications.

“As a result, we have seen word-of-mouth referrals increase significantly which has enabled us to create training opportunities and expand our team.”

The firm is a specialist in cloud accounting software and recently appointed a payroll administration expert to support expansion of its payroll services.