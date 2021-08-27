Top figures at Harrogate Town set to kick off Chamber of Commerce's new season

Harrogate Town managing director Garry Plant, and the club's community development manager, Iain Service will be the guests at the next meeting of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

At its September meeting, club Managing Director Garry Plant, and Community Development Manager, Iain Service, will be talking about the club’s evolving role within the town, its growing economic importance, and how businesses can get involved at a grass roots level.

The event, which is also open to non-members, is being held on Monday, September 13, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa. It begins at 5.30pm with ‘open networking’, and 45 minutes alter the formal part of the meeting commences.

The Harrogate town pair will be joined on the speakers’ platform by the Majestic’s Director of Sales, Laura Hitchen, and Harrogate Spa Director, Lynn Roach, who will give an overview about the multi-million-pound investment in the hotel’s spa leisure facilities.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce President Martin Gerrard said: “We are really looking forward to kicking off our new season of monthly meetings, particularly as the lifting of Covid restrictions means we can resume our popular networking session.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for the District’s business community to get together, meet up with old friends, make new contacts, and listen to four speakers. It’s also an opportunity for our newest members to tell us a little about themselves.”

Mr Gerrard added: “We are just putting the finishing touches to the rest of the 2021 calendar, and are now working on next year’s calendar of events.

“All our meetings take place on the second Monday of each month, and we are always very grateful to those venues kind enough to stage our events, and I’d like to thank The DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa for accommodating us in September.”