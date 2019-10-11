This Harrogate bar unit may be reopening for a new lease of life

The site of a closed Harrogate bar which has lain vacant most of the year may be about to get a new lease of life.

The chequered life of 92 Station Parade may be about to take a new twist.

Having once been called The Optomist and then, from August 2016, Bacchus Wine Bar, the spot opposite Waitrose store next to door to the now closed Restaurant 92 which took over from Chez La Vie restaurant has been dormant since the start of the year when Bacchus Wine Bar, too, closed its doors.

But new large signs have now appeared on the window of Bacchus Wine Bar which is located above what years ago was the very popular Carringtons nightclub which many Harrogate people have fond memories of from the 1980s and 90s, in particular.

The hopeful signs say the following:

"Opening soon"

"Experienced wine bar manager required - call 07850 048646"

"Bar staff wanted"

Let's hope the town hears positive confirmation of future plans for this empty unit soon!

New Harrogate Horror Film Festival to be launched