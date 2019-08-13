These Harrogate locations are in Lonely Planet's new list

Some of the Harrogate district's most popular tourists spots have now been highlighted nationally in the Lonely Planet’s first-ever list of the UK's top 500 unmissable experiences and hidden gems.

In total, 37 sights and experiences in Yorkshire feature in the famous travel guide's 'Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist', from enjoying a rock-pool ramble in Robin Hood’s Bay (26), to enjoying open-air art at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (318) and getting up-close and personal with sea life at The Deep (449).

In terms of the Harrogate area, three local tourists spot make their mark in the influential travel guide's new study.

The top 3 Harrogate sites in Lonely Planet list

No. 280: Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

No. 322: Mother Shipton's Cave

No. 458: Harlow Carr Botanical Gardens

Mother Shipton’s is Yorkshire's, and England’s, oldest tourist attraction.

Since the attraction opened in 1630, visitors from all over the world have discovered the story of Mother Shipton (1488-1561).

The Knaresborough cave that was her birthplace lies within historic woodland next to the unique Petrifying Well.

She predicted events such as the Great Fire of London in 1666 and the 1588 defeat of the Spanish Armada.

Fiona Martin, the owner at Mother Shipton’s said: “To be included in the UK’s top 500 experiences highlights the historic significant of the park and Mother Shipton’s amazing story.

"We hope this will encourage even more people to visit the beautiful town of Knaresborough and experience everything it has to offer.”

To create Lonely Planet’s Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist, the Lonely Planet team compiled every highlight from the Lonely Planet guidebooks for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

