Survey result - 78% say no to 'Nidd Gorge' relief road idea in Harrogate Congestion Study

The Harrogate public appear to have rejected the idea of a relief road near Nidd Gorge in the most important public consultation on Harrogate traffic congestion for decades.

Organised by North Yorkshire County Council as part of its Harrogate Congestion Study, the results of more than 15,000 residents show a tendency to favour environmentally-friendly approach to solving heavy congestion in the Harrogate area over the building of new roads.

When asked in the county council's mainly online survey which ran from April to July whether there should be improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure and facilities to reduce congestion in Harrogate and Knaresborough, a total of 77 per cent strongly agreed.

As many predicted, when asked whether it was a good idea to construct a relief road between Harrogate and Knaresborough including a Killinghall Bypass to reduce congestion in Harrogate and Knaresborough, 18 per cent agreed and 78 per cent either disagreed or strongly disagreed,

The full results of the public consultation will be discussed by county councillors from the Harrogate and Knaresborough area on August 29 at the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee Meeting.

More results and updates from the Harrogate Congestion Study will be revealed throughout the day.

Harrogate schools to change opening hours during UCI cycling events

