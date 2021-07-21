Sherburn trading estate fully let now

Family run business, Garforth 63 Car Sales Limited, has taken two adjacent units 12 and 14 on a three-year lease.

Together they provide the growing business with 3,947 sq ft of modern workspace, with integral office and exterior secure gated yard.

Lyn Arundel, Managing Director of Garforth 63 Car Sales Limited, said: “Sherburn Networkcentre is easily accessible, being close to both the A1(M) and M62. It provides clean, fresh and professional space and is perfect for the next stage in our continued expansion.

“It’s an exciting time for the company as we have grown over our 25-years in business, and we look forward to welcoming our customers to this modern location.”

Sherburn Networkcentre is located on the A162 and provides 32,703 sq ft of space across 13 high quality self-contained workspace units.

This secure gated estate offers CCTV and 24-hour access to modern, well-specified industrial units, which range from 1,566 to 3,537 sq ft, with many providing integral offices.

The site is managed by NSM which secured the recent letting. Property & Asset Manager, Rebecca MacDonald, said: “When this space became available we saw huge interest from the local market as it offers modern, flexible and secure, well-located space. In fact, we had a further 10 viewings already lined up.