Santa IS coming back as Harrogate BID unwraps The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience 2021

The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience 2021 - FatherChristmasand Tinsel the elf at the Crown Hotel.

Last year, social distancing rules brought about by the Covid pandemic denied children the opportunity to visit Santa in his Grotto, but this year he’s back and will be taking up residence in the town’s Crown Hotel.

Starting on Saturday, November 20, the town centre venue will become the home of a magical interactive elf-training experience hosted by chief elf, Tinsel. It will run for 15 days, finishing on Christmas Eve.

Families will enjoy a sing-along, an elf-tastic performance full of festive fun and North Pole magic. After the Elf Training Show, everyone will have the chance to meet Father Christmas himself, and all the newly-trained elves will receive a 2021 Elf Graduation Certificate, and an early Christmas Present.

The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience 2021 Santa’s will be known to a host of families, as for a number of years he and his grotto have been located at Harlow Carr Gardens/Hoticap.

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson said: “We are really excited to be bringing The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience 2021 this festive season.

“It is going to a truly magical experience for children and families, one that we are looking forward to deliver, and is a major component of our 2021 Christmas campaign.

“Harrogate BID, together with a host of partners, has been working behind the scenes for many months to ensure this will be a Christmas to remember, and one that will support our retailers at what has been an extremely challenging 18 months.

“In addition to The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience, we are co-funding a town centre Ferris wheel, Victorian carousel, and helter skelter, and a town centre festive train.

“And in just a few weeks, our Christmas lights will be illuminating more streets than in previous years.

“We are again partnering with The Rotary Club of Harrogate for the annual Christmas Shop Window competition and Harrogate International Festivals for their North Pole Post Office.”

The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience will be running for a total of 15 dates:

November

Saturday 20 & Sunday 21

Saturday 27 & Sunday 28

December

Saturday 4 & Sunday 5

Saturday 11 & Sunday 12

Saturday 18 & Sunday 19

Monday 20

Tuesday 21

Wednesday 22

Thursday 23

Friday 24 (Christmas Eve)

Tickets to attend The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience 2021 can be booked at www.harrogatebid.co.uk/harrogate-father-christmas-experience-2021/