Road closure to hit motorists in Harrogate town centre

Harrogate drivers face a new major road closure for four days next week in the town centre.

The closure will take place from 9am to 8pm daily on Montpellier Hill to make way for the town's popular Harrogate Christmas Market in the Montpellier Quarter.

The free event, which will take place at the bottom of the Stray flanking Montpellier Hill, runs from Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17.

The Christmas Market traditionally showcases the very best of what Yorkshire has to offer, as well as presenting entertainment for the whole family with fun fair rides, live music from local groups, street musicians and more.

North Yorkshire County Council's road closure will last the whole four days, though emergency access will be maintained at all times.

As well as outdoor stalls along the walkways at Harrogate Christmas Market, two large marquees provide covered areas will focus on crafts and gifts and food and drink.

