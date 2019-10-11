Ripon piglet feed firm expands into new premises

An animal feed producer has moved to a larger site near Ripon after outgrowing its previous premises.

Primary Diets, which produces specialist nutrition products for piglets and game birds, has completed its expansion into a new 27,500 square foot purpose-built warehouse on the Potter Space Business Park at Melmerby, near Ripon.

The company, which is part of AB Agri Limited, the agricultural division of Associated British Foods, has been operating from the site for more than two decades, storing its raw materials and pellets in the original warehouse.

Now Potter Space has designed and built a new warehouse to Primary Diets’ specifications, next to its existing feed mill, to cater for increased sales.

Dr Ian Wellock, general manager of Primary Diets, said: “Although we had outgrown our facilities, we didn’t want to move away from the business park, as the location, just two miles from the A1(M), is perfect for the distribution of our specialist feeds across the UK and to 17 other countries.

“With the increased capacity afforded by the new warehouse, we look forward to many more successful years with Potter Space.”

Managing director of Potter Space, Mathew Lamb, said: “Having started its business on site in 1997, it is great to see how Primary Diets has successfully grown over the years.

“They were keen to stay on the business park and we value them highly as a customer, so we worked hard to find a solution which would benefit both of us.”

Potter Space operates four other business parks from its head office in Ripon, located in Selby, Ely, Droitwich and Knowsley, comprising more than 250 acres and in excess of 1.6m square feet of commercial space, and has committed to investing £25m in the business over five years.