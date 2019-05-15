Retail: Harrogate's new 'quarters' to wow visitors

Harrogate’s new £3 million Business Improvement District has made its first move to support the town’s high street businesses.

After winning a ballot of Harrogate businesses in November to set up the new business-funded body to improve the town’s trading environment, BID has now launched a new visitor map.

It hopes it will help drive footfall to businesses across the town centre with a focus on new ‘quarters’ in different parts of the town centre.



The new pocket-sized guide, which is available from the Tourist Information Centre on Crescent Road, and businesses in the town centre, has been produced to promote the town’s four retail quarters - West Park, Victoria, Montpellier and Kings – and lists all the bars, cafes, restaurants and shops in each quarter.

This sporting legend is coming to Harrogate



The BID team have even recruited Harry Satloka, better known as Harrogate’s Free Walking Tour, to carry bundles of the new map in his backpack to hand out to visitors at the end of each of his four daily excursions.



Harrogate BID chairman John Fox said: “As a result of the popularity of the Montpellier Quarter, one of our first initiatives was to look at the town and create another three ‘quarters.’ This has proved a very popular move and one that has been welcomed by traders.”



Among the Harrogate independent businesses suppporting the new initiative is Sally Monkman from Boho Chic, who has been trading on West Park for 11 years.



She said: “We are delighted to support the n ew initiative of the four quarters, and we hope by promoting the map and supporting each other, customers will find more independent stores that they didn’t know were there.”



Keren Shaw from Weetons Food Hall said: “This map will remind people as to what fantastic businesses there are in Harrogate as well as opening their eyes to businesses they didn’t know existed.”



Other BID initiatives announced by BID include a new prepaid Harrogate Gift Card authorised by Mastercard for customers to use in restaurants, bars, cafes and shops within the Harrogate BID area.



John Fox said: “The main goal of the BID is to boost the local economy by increasing the number of people buying goods and services from businesses in the town centre.”

MP: 'I will go to top' over Harrogate Post Office