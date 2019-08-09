Popular Harrogate bar set to close down

A popular Harrogate bar is to close after nearly five years with one last party.

Based in a multi-level location on The Ginnel off Parliament Street, The Pit will close before being transformed in a major makeover into a new glitzy and glamourous bar called Manahatta, which is also owned by Arc Inspirations.

New £400k bar to open in Harrogate in prime spot



The predominantly Leeds-based but rapidly expanding firm was founded in 1999 by Martin Wolstencroft and Chris Ure.

It opened its first bar, The Arc (now Manahatta) in Headingley, Leeds in 2000.



General expansion saw it open The Pit, renowned for a mix of glitz, food and drink, big screens, big burgers and a table tennis table, in Harrogate in 2014.



Last year saw Arc Inspirations open three new bars in Yorkshire, two Manahatta and a Banyan.



The Pit's big closing weekender in Harrogate takes place today, Friday and tomorrow, Saturday with a range of special offers.



The bar tweeted a simple farewell message to its customers - "Harrogate it's been good."

Why a beach is set to arrive in Harrogate town centre