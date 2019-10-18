Paying more to park - what Harrogate's leaders think about the idea

Harrogate may have been urged last week by North Yorkshire County Council to “stand firmly” behind raising parking fees as part of measures to tackle traffic congestion and help climate change but the town's leaders are far from united on the idea currently being explored as part of the Harrogate Congestion Study.

Steve Scarre, president of Harrogate and District Chamber of Commerce

"On the one hand we need to discourage the use of cars in town for environmental issues and on the other hand local retailers will, I am sure, be very annoyed by it"

"There will be an initial outcry from local retailers and the public if parking charges are increased and I have sympathy with that particularly coming so soon after the UCI cycling championships.

"The chamber of commerce is working to get free parking in December in the run-up to Christmas as part of a compensation package as a result of UCI.

"But I think free parking all the time is not realistic as shop and office employees will occupy most of the places.

"Both councils are not sympathetic to the damage done to retailers by UCI.

"I feel that there must be a solution that includes free parking in certain periods of the year to encourage visitors which could be limited to say two hours."

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for transport, Coun Don Mackenzie

"Reasonable parking charges are not a significant factor in putting off shoppers"

“Harrogate’s parking charges are very reasonable and much lower than those in Leeds and York city centres.

“Our charges were last raised in 2016. Any future increases will be reasonable.

“Whilst no timeline has been agreed, I expect the review, which is being conducted with Harrogate Borough Council, to conclude within the next three months.

“Let us not forget that there are about 4,000 disc parking spaces in Harrogate within a short walk of the town centre which are free.

“As for Knaresborough, currently there are no charges for on-street parking.

“Parking charges are an essential tool in encouraging people to use means of travelling into the town centre other than in their cars.

“Surveys carried out over recent years give clear evidence that reasonable parking charges are not a significant factor in putting off shoppers. All the county council’s net parking charges surplusses are re-invested in improvements in the county’s highways and transport.

“They also contribute to the funding of bus passes (total net cost £8m a year) and bus subsidies (£1.5m a year) helping people to travel into Harrogate town centre.

“Parking surplusses will be used to reduce the closure times of the Starbeck Level crossing gates, if this can be agreed with Network Rail.”

Coun Graham Swift, deputy leader and cabinet member for resources and economic development, Harrogate Borough Council

"Prices in our multi-storey car parks have barely risen since 2015"

"The county council hasn't shared its rationale for price increases with us as yet, although I am sure it is their intention to reach out to us.

"We know that we both HBC - and NYCC - have a role to play in controlling and reducing carbon emissions across the district. This is something we have already made commitments to at recent cabinet and council meetings.

"But, we must strike the right balance between encouraging people in to our town centres and the cost of parking.

"We've worked closely with the county council over the years to provide an abundance of free parking in and around Harrogate town centre and we've kept our off-street charges down too.

"Prices in our multi-storey car parks have barely risen since 2015 and it's still possible to park for just 50p an hour in our MSCPs close to the main shops."

Robert Ogden, of Independent Harrogate, business pressure group which has 170 traders in its ranks

"Mary Portas, in her 'Portas Review’ of high streets, is vehemently opposed to parking charges"

"A raising of parking charges, combined with the sky-high rates and rents, thereby destabilising the playing field between out-of-town and town centre, will do far more to reduce choice than any other single measure.

"Council officials continue to maintain that there is already a substantial amount of adequate free parking within walking distance of the town centre, and that more central free parking is unnecessary.

"Independent Harrogate cites its members’ experience that many clients are unable or unwilling to walk with heavy shopping to and from the disc zones and that a new parking regime with an element of free parking which increases ‘churn’ in the core town centre streets is vitally needed.

"Mary Portas, in her 'Portas Review’ of high streets, is vehemently opposed to parking charges and the only benefits she sees are cash for councils – she recommended that ‘local areas should implement free controlled parking schemes that work for their town centres.’

""The government, in its response to the Portas Review, insisted that ‘parking charges can have a real impact on the success of the high street,’ and have ‘removed the policy of setting charges to discourage the use of cars.’

William Woods, of Independent Harrogate, business pressure group

'Increasing parking charges in the town centre is suicidal'

“The local authorities are currently conflating two entirely separate issues. Firstly, congestion, which is outside the town centre and where the solution of a relief road close to the Nidd Gorge has been rejected and, secondly, the worryingly reduced footfall in the town centre, which is an entirely separate issue.

"They are not at all connected, yet the flawed logic of the councils is that because the relief road has been rejected parking charges need to be increased in the town centre to reduce congestion where this is none.”

“In our view, increasing parking charges in the town centre is suicidal. Harrogate is already looking lacklustre and is abnormally quiet.

"The last thing the town needs at present is for NYCC, which oversees our streets, to damage things further.

"Also, Harrogate Borough Council should be effectively objecting to the NYCC proposals but isn't doing so. “

"Numerous businesses represented at the meeting had suffered substantial losses because of the close-down of the town and travel arrangements during the UCI, and supported the demand of the Chamber of Commerce for some recompense in the form of free parking in the town centre in the weeks before Christmas.

"As NYCC had arranged to lose parking revenue during the UCI it was felt that they could also do the same for the benefit of their rate payers who were so adversely affected.

"Independent Harrogate (IH) are meeting NYCC in November and hope that they will then listen to the needs of local businesses with an open mind.