New Swedish coffee house for Harrogate plus a new nightspot may also be on the way

Fi:k (prounounced feek) is a new cafe in Harrogate.

First up is a new Swedish coffee house set to open shortly tucked away on The Ginnel in Harrogate off Parliament Street.

Called Fi:k (prounounced feek), the new cafe is located in a 19th century Grade II listed building at 1 Montpellier Gardens in Harrogate's fashionable Montpellier Quarter.

Formerly a retail shop, the historic building has been transformed into a Scandinavian style coffee house complete with log burning stoves and original features by experienced entrepreneur Craig Buchan and equally seasoned hospitality and wine specialist Luke Morland.

The duo have been inspired by the idea of Fika, a Swedish cultural touchstone meaning to “have a coffee.”

It the purest concept for enjoying a coffee, as well as tasty treats, focusing on the experience of taking the time to fully appreciate a great cup of coffee with friends, family and colleagues.

Together at Fi:k , Craig and Luke have created a a minimalist café and take-away, bringing another taste of London's Shoreditch coffee scene to Harrogate.

The focus will be on good food and drink, provenance and friendly service with breakfast, smoothie bowls, wholesome salads and artisan sandwiches on the menu.

In more good news for Harrogate's food and drink scene, a change of use application has now been submitted to Harrogate Borough Council for the former Moss Bross menswear shop at 23 Parliament Street.