New shop to open in Harrogate town centre

Good news for part of Harrogate's town centre - the Gap on James Street is being plugged.

Since the Harrogate outlet of major clothes store Gap closed its doors in late June, it has meant there has been a total of five empty retail units in the same small area of this prime Harrogate shopping street.



But new boards have now gone up and work has begun on converting the ex-Gap unit into a Castle Fine Art shop and gallery.

The sign says "opening soon" and, when it does, it will be the latest branch of the UK's leading limited edition print and original art retailer.



There is already a Castle Galleries at 40 Parliament Street which has previously offered artwork by famous names such as Bob Dylan and BIlly Connolly.

