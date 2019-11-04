New shop to open in Harrogate town centre

Ramsdens, the northern-based popular value retail and financial services brand, is to open its doors in Harrogate.

The new store, located in the heart of the town centre at 19 Market Place near Victoria Shopping Centre, will offer customers an array of new and pre-owned jewellery for men and women, including glittering diamond rings and luxury timepieces by well-known brands such as Rolex, Tag Heuer and Omega.

The AIM-listed brand has served more than 830,000 customers across the country during the last financial year.

For those planning a winter break from Leeds Bradford airport, Ramsdens Harrogate will offers commission-free travel money in-store and through click and collect.

Holidaymakers looking for a flexible alternative to carrying cash can do so through Ramsdens’ Travel Top Up card which allows customers to add spending money to their card conveniently on the go.

In addition to jewellery and currency, Ramsdens provides a variety of services including pawnbroking and gold buying, perfect for those looking to sell their damaged or unwanted jewellery ahead of Christmas.

Claire McCann, store manager, Ramsdens Harrogate said: “We’re very excited to bring Ramsdens’ great value to Harrogate’s high street.

She said: "The team and I are looking forward to welcoming the town’s savviest shoppers and helping them get the best deal on jewellery, watches, holiday money and much more as we approach Christmas.”

Established in 1987 in Stockton-on-Tees, Ramsdens has 158 branches across Northern England, Scotland and Wales.



Products and services also available online at https://www.ramsdensforcash.co.uk

